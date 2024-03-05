$41.340.03
The EU has begun to revise the transportation agreement with Ukraine to meet the requirements of Polish carriers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32958 views

Poland announces that the European Commission has agreed to revise the transportation agreement with Ukraine to meet the demands of Polish truckers.

The EU has begun to revise the transportation agreement with Ukraine to meet the requirements of Polish carriers

The European Commission has agreed to work on changes to the EU-Ukraine agreement on road transportation of goods demanded by Polish truckers. This was reported to Reuters  by the press service of the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, UNN reports.

The European Commission has launched the procedure for reviewing the Agreement between the European Union and Ukraine on the Road Transport of Goods.

- the agency said in a statement.

Details

The revision of the agreement, which lifted most restrictions on drivers transporting goods between Ukraine and the European Union, was one of the key demands of Polish truckers, who blocked some border crossings with Ukraine for several weeks at the end of the year.

We managed to convince our partners of the need to work on revising this agreement, which was one of the main reasons for the protests of Polish carriers.

- quotes Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak as saying.

The EU executive's proposals for changes to the agreement have been sent for further discussion by member states, the ministry said.

"Transport visa-free regime" with Ukraine: the EU proposes to tighten requirements for Kyiv05.03.24, 16:10 • 29421 view

Context

In November, Polish carriers blocked checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, protesting what they saw as unfair competition from their Ukrainian counterparts.

They demanded that the EU reinstate permits for Ukrainian transport companies to operate in the bloc and for European truckers entering Ukraine, which were suspended in 2022 along with customs duties to help Kyiv after Russia's invasion.

The protest was suspended in January after the government in Warsaw promised to support their demands in negotiations with Brussels and discuss EU financial support for the affected Polish transport companies.

Blockade on the border with Poland: Polish protesters will let 12 cars through the Shehyni checkpoint to Ukraine every 12 hours05.03.24, 14:33 • 28275 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPolitics
European Commission
Reuters
European Union
Warsaw
Brussels
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
