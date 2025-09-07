The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with attack UAVs: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

A massive night attack by Russian UAVs led to fires and destruction of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Despite the active work of air defense, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-story buildings. - the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Information regarding the victims is being clarified. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack," he added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 deaths reported, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

Also on the night of September 7, the Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

In addition, on the night of September 7, Kremenchuk suffered an enemy attack. Dozens of explosions were heard there. Part of the city was left without electricity.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 7, damaging the workshop premises of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.