The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with attack UAVs: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
01:43 AM • 11418 views
Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)
September 6, 07:15 PM • 19571 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 39817 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 61708 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 56643 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 45311 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 50818 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 63230 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35802 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 43274 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
1m/s
78%
756mm
Popular news
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 11193 views
The number of injured in Zaporizhzhia has risen to four PhotoSeptember 6, 06:48 PM • 5412 views
In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, cars are burning in a parking lot due to a Russian attack - KMVA12:36 AM • 12889 views
Woman died in Kyiv shelter during night attack02:43 AM • 6014 views
Russia massively attacked Kyiv region with drones: there is a victim, damaged houses, horses died03:40 AM • 5446 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 61684 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 56626 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 63220 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 43542 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 66537 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ivan Fedorov
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
White House
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 11440 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 45517 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 98988 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 43277 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 47461 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with attack UAVs: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

In Odesa, as a result of the night attack by Russian UAVs, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-story buildings.

The enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa with attack UAVs: residential buildings and infrastructure damaged

A massive night attack by Russian UAVs led to fires and destruction of civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in Odesa. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Despite the active work of air defense, civilian infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged. Several fires broke out in the city, including in multi-story buildings.

- the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Information regarding the victims is being clarified. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack," he added.

Recall

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Hits and destruction were recorded in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, with 2 deaths reported, including a child. At least 18 people were injured.

Also on the night of September 7, the Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

In addition, on the night of September 7, Kremenchuk suffered an enemy attack. Dozens of explosions were heard there. Part of the city was left without electricity.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia on the night of September 7, damaging the workshop premises of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Oleh Kiper
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
Zaporizhzhia
Odesa
Kyiv