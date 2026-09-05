The enemy continues to attack Ukraine with drones: explosions were heard in four regions, with reports of strikes on "Nova Poshta"

A number of regions of Ukraine are under a drone attack by russia. Explosions have been reported in the Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions, UNN reports.

Details

Despite the United States' request to suspend attacks during the visits of U.S. leader's special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Russia continues to attack Ukraine.

Explosions are being heard in a number of regions. There is information that the enemy is attacking Nova Poshta again.

Khmelnytskyi region

As reported by Serhii Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, the region is under attack by enemy drones.

Please ensure everyone's safety and remain in safe places until the air raid alert is over. More details later - Tiurin reported.

According to preliminary information circulating in local Telegram channels, jet-powered UAVs attempted to attack a Nova Poshta terminal.

Rivne region

In addition, an enemy drone was shot down by air defense forces in the Rivne region.

According to preliminary information, no people or infrastructure were harmed. Representatives of the relevant services are already working at the site where the drone was shot down. The enemy's target was a civilian infrastructure facility. Therefore, I urge residents of the region not to ignore the air raid alert - said Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration.

Zhytomyr region

There is currently no official information about the consequences of the attack on the Zhytomyr region. However, local media report that a huge column of smoke rose over Zhytomyr, as well as a hit on "Nova Poshta".

Vinnytsia region

Information about explosions in the Vinnytsia region is also circulating on social media. There is currently no official information.

Putin instructed that Kyiv not be struck for three days - Peskov

Earlier

The day before, on September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed an air truce amid the expected visits of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to moscow on September 5 and to Kyiv on September 6.

But on the night of September 5, russia continued strikes on Ukraine, including with ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

The President's Adviser on Communications, Dmytro Lytvyn, stated in a comment to journalists that Ukraine had conveyed a proposal for a ceasefire to russia, but no ceasefire had taken place.

In comments to the media, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the government's Center for Strategic Communications, noted that a ceasefire cannot be unilateral or asymmetrical, and that the objectives of the defensive operation are currently being carried out in full.