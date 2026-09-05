Putin instructed that no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days — Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not strike Kyiv for three days, starting at midnight tonight. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, as quoted by Russian media on September 5, UNN reports.

Details

"Indeed, such information came from the Ukrainian side (regarding a ceasefire — ed.). Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Putin instructed that, starting at midnight tonight, no strikes be carried out against Kyiv for three days. This is connected with the preparation for and holding of meetings involving the Americans in Kyiv," Peskov said.

What happened earlier

The day before, on September 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed an aerial truce amid the expected visits of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow on September 5 and Kyiv on September 6.

But Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine overnight on September 5, including with ballistic missiles and loitering drones.

The President's Communications Adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, said in comments to journalists that Ukraine had conveyed a proposal for a ceasefire to Russia, but no actual ceasefire took place.

In comments to the media, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by the government's Strategic Communications Center, noted that a ceasefire cannot be unilateral or asymmetrical, and that the objectives of the defensive operation are currently being fully carried out.