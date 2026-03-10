$43.730.0850.540.36
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Director of an enterprise in Kyiv received a notice of suspicion for cooperating with the Russian side for one million euros, circumventing sanctions - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

The head of the enterprise purchased Russian equipment through Belarus, circumventing sanctions. The suspect was detained in Kyiv and taken into custody without the right to bail.

Director of an enterprise in Kyiv received a notice of suspicion for cooperating with the Russian side for one million euros, circumventing sanctions - Prosecutor General

In Kyiv, the director of a cardboard and packaging enterprise was detained and notified of suspicion in a case involving over 1.1 million euros for the aggressor country, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Over 1.1 million euros for the aggressor country: director of cardboard and packaging enterprise detained and notified of suspicion in Kyiv

- Kravchenko wrote.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, the enterprise for the production of cardboard and paper packaging has been operating since 1994: it is registered in Kyiv, has production facilities in Luhansk region, and branches in Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv regions. "99.5% of the company's shares belong to a Cypriot firm, and its beneficiary - a citizen of Ukraine - has invariably headed the enterprise since its establishment," he noted.

According to the investigation data cited by the Prosecutor General, "in 2021, the enterprise concluded an agreement with a Russian manufacturer for the supply of equipment worth over 1.1 million euros." "As part of the agreement, 810 thousand euros in advance payment were transferred to the accounts of the Russian company," the Prosecutor General continued.

"After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, despite the government's ban on importing goods from the aggressor state, the director of the enterprise continued cooperation with the Russian side," Kravchenko reported.

According to his data, "to circumvent the restrictions, the suspect involved a Belarusian intermediary company." "It was to this company that the equipment was supplied, which was subsequently imported into Ukraine in transit through one of the EU countries," he indicated.

"As part of this scheme, the remaining amount under the contract, exceeding 382 thousand euros, was transferred to the Russian supplier. To expedite deliveries, the suspect also promised the aggressor's representative an additional 92.4 thousand euros for shipment and VAT coverage," the Prosecutor General indicated.

Thus, the man voluntarily and consciously contributed to the aggressor state's enterprise receiving profit, part of which, in the form of taxes, goes to the Russian budget and is used to finance its armed forces.

- Kravchenko noted.

During searches at the enterprise, according to him, commodity-transport documents, mobile phones, and computer equipment were seized.

"The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Kyiv. He was notified of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the prosecutor's request, the court chose a non-alternative preventive measure for him - detention," the Prosecutor General reported.

"Everyone who helps the enemy circumvent sanctions and finances the Russian budget will be held accountable before the law. Work to identify accomplices of the aggressor continues. We continue to work," Kravchenko emphasized.

Julia Shramko

