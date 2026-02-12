$43.030.06
Ukraine has unblocked the sale of sanctioned assets and is opening new opportunities for investors - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that allows for faster and more effective sale of confiscated assets. Funds from the sale will be directed to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

Ukraine has unblocked the sale of sanctioned assets and is opening new opportunities for investors - Ministry of Economy

The Ukrainian government has adopted a resolution that allows for a significant acceleration and increased efficiency in the sale of assets seized as state revenue by court decisions within the framework of sanctions policy. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, according to UNN.

Details

As noted, the new decision opens up a transparent and understandable mechanism for investors to participate in the sale of sanctioned assets. This involves conducting electronic auctions, equal access for Ukrainian and international participants, and competitive sales conditions with a flexible price formation mechanism.

The government has approved an updated procedure for the sale of sanctioned assets, which is adapted to work with complex objects. This will avoid situations where confiscated property remains unmanaged for years and brings no economic benefit.

The Ministry of Economy emphasizes that sanctioned assets will no longer "hang" in legal uncertainty. After being sold, they will acquire a new investor and an effective owner, begin to operate in a market environment, create jobs, pay taxes, and generate added value for the economy.

It is separately emphasized that all funds received from the sale of such assets will be directed to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression. These resources will be used to restore infrastructure, support the economy, and assist citizens affected by the war.

Government officials believe that the new approach not only strengthens sanctions policy but also creates additional opportunities for attracting investment and economic development even in wartime conditions.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in principle draft law No. 13715 on the support and development of innovative activities, aimed at developing innovative ecosystems. The document is intended to update the legal framework for supporting innovation, form a modern institutional model, and ensure cooperation between the state, business, science, and education.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Sanctions
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine