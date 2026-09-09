The Defense Forces struck Russian UAV and ammunition depots, as well as a boat in Crimea

During the night of September 9, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy targets. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the area of the city of Donetsk, a facility used for storing, preparing, and launching the occupiers’ attack UAVs was hit. In Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a Project 12150 "Mongoose" high-speed patrol boat was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified - the General Staff noted.

Also, in occupied Crimea, in Olenivka, an antenna system of an electronic intelligence facility was hit, while in Vitino, an antenna in the radome of a separate command-and-measurement complex was struck.

At the same time, in Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region, a UAV warehouse was hit; in Fashchivka, Luhansk region, an ammunition depot belonging to the "Rubicon" unit was struck; and in Selydove, Donetsk region, another enemy ammunition depot was hit.

Additionally

The Project 12150 "Mongoose" high-speed patrol boat is a Russian patrol boat designed for patrolling, protecting maritime areas, and combating small targets. Its length is approximately 20 m, its maximum speed is up to 50 knots (more than 90 km/h), and its crew consists of up to 6 people.

We remind you

During the night of September 9, the Defense Forces struck a naval base in Novorossiysk, in Russia’s Krasnodar region, including warships and carriers of "Kalibr" missiles.