The Defense Forces struck Russian UAV and ammunition depots, as well as a boat in Crimea

$44.470.0051.640.04
ukenru
08:54 AM • 4766 views
Russia attacked the Kharkiv–Izium train with a Shahed drone; there are casualties
06:47 AM • 20340 views
In Kyiv, an enemy UAV struck a 24-story building; there are casualties
06:18 AM • 22273 views
Rubio: Ukraine–Russia negotiations may resume soon, the US is preparing a plan
September 9, 04:39 AM • 37304 views
Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General StaffPhoto
September 9, 04:31 AM • 38380 views
Germany said that Ukrainian men of conscription age should return home
September 9, 04:22 AM • 32072 views
The border crossing point with Moldova ceased operations following a Russian attack: there are fatalities and injured people
September 9, 04:05 AM • 21272 views
After the Russian strike in Dnipro, 3 people, including a teenager, were rescued from the rubble of a buildingVideo
September 9, 03:49 AM • 19412 views
Trump welcomed the rise in support for AfD in Germany – the party opposes aid to Ukraine
September 9, 02:16 AM • 17101 views
The Russian Orthodox Church transported the relics of Dmitry Donskoy to the front in order to "help achieve victory over the enemy"
September 9, 01:37 AM • 16426 views
A fuel oil terminal is burning in Novorossiysk after a nighttime attack – OSINT analysisPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+26°
3.6m/s
29%
747mm
Popular news
Ukraine has developed a new RK-19 missile to shoot down Russian "Banderols"PhotoSeptember 9, 01:56 AM • 4260 views
Brent crude rose and approached $100 after US strikes on Iranian tankersSeptember 9, 02:37 AM • 6214 views
What is celebrated on September 9 in Ukraine and around the world September 9, 04:00 AM • 9892 views
"ATESH" conducted reconnaissance of one of Russia's key oil refineries; the data was passed on to the Defense ForcesVideoSeptember 9, 04:47 AM • 9114 views
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expense06:00 AM • 19207 views
Publications
How to unclog a sewer at home: effective methods without unnecessary expense06:00 AM • 19448 views
From 22 weeks: how premature babies are cared for
Exclusive
September 8, 05:02 PM • 41694 views
The curfew will be shortened, and mobile shelters will be installed at railway stations — what will change for Kyiv region from September 10September 8, 04:16 PM • 42035 views
Memes, advertising, and medical confidentiality: how an Odrex doctor accused of medical negligence uses social media to apply pressurePhotoSeptember 8, 02:22 PM • 46257 views
France Football has announced the nominees for the best club, the Johan Cruyff Award, and the Lev Yashin AwardPhotoSeptember 8, 01:12 PM • 47299 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson spoke about the diagnosis after which doctors gave her about 10 years to liveSeptember 9, 01:05 AM • 34969 views
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surprised by King Charles III’s decision regarding their statusSeptember 8, 11:05 PM • 36567 views
Salma Hayek celebrated her 60th birthday with revealing photos from a swim in the oceanPhotoSeptember 8, 10:06 PM • 32774 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 90613 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 85587 views
Actual
The Guardian
Technology
Shahed-136
Audi Q5
Heating

The Defense Forces struck Russian UAV and ammunition depots, as well as a boat in Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

Ukrainian forces struck enemy targets in Donetsk, Luhansk and occupied Crimea. The targets included a boat and reconnaissance systems.

The Defense Forces struck Russian UAV and ammunition depots, as well as a boat in Crimea

During the night of September 9, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy targets. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In the area of the city of Donetsk, a facility used for storing, preparing, and launching the occupiers’ attack UAVs was hit. In Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, a Project 12150 "Mongoose" high-speed patrol boat was hit. The extent of the damage is being clarified

- the General Staff noted.

Also, in occupied Crimea, in Olenivka, an antenna system of an electronic intelligence facility was hit, while in Vitino, an antenna in the radome of a separate command-and-measurement complex was struck.

At the same time, in Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region, a UAV warehouse was hit; in Fashchivka, Luhansk region, an ammunition depot belonging to the "Rubicon" unit was struck; and in Selydove, Donetsk region, another enemy ammunition depot was hit.

Additionally

The Project 12150 "Mongoose" high-speed patrol boat is a Russian patrol boat designed for patrolling, protecting maritime areas, and combating small targets. Its length is approximately 20 m, its maximum speed is up to 50 knots (more than 90 km/h), and its crew consists of up to 6 people.

We remind you

During the night of September 9, the Defense Forces struck a naval base in Novorossiysk, in Russia’s Krasnodar region, including warships and carriers of "Kalibr" missiles.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol
Donetsk