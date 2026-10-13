The Defense Forces struck an "Iskander-M" repair base, a radar station, and a concentration of Russian military personnel

$44.890.0450.310.18
ukenru
08:49 AM • 4412 views
Russia has been attacking almost continuously since the night; 14 people injured after "Shahed" strike on central RivnePhotoVideo
08:38 AM • 4734 views
In Kharkiv, the body of another person was recovered from beneath the rubble of a residential building
06:51 AM • 21171 views
Drones attacked vessel carrying Ukrainians near Bulgaria, second one sank: Sofia summons Russian ambassador, Kyiv calls for sanctions
05:39 AM • 28133 views
Growth after slowdown: IMF updates forecast for Ukraine’s economy
04:12 AM • 32231 views
In Kharkiv, the bodies of three people were found beneath the rubble of a destroyed building
October 12, 11:21 PM • 42186 views
Strike on Kharkiv: Number of injured rises to 11Video
October 12, 10:19 PM • 42471 views
Zelenskyy needs to be convinced; Putin is more interested in a peace deal — Trump
October 12, 08:32 PM • 39678 views
Explosions without an air-raid alert in Kyiv — "Flash" urged people not to draw hasty conclusions regarding the sharing of intelligence
October 12, 08:24 PM • 33601 views
Russians struck a transport facility and a warehouse in Kyiv
October 12, 07:39 PM • 30455 views
The enemy struck Kharkiv with "banderols": the destruction is serious — an entire entrance collapsed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
93%
754mm
Popular news
CPD: Russia’s “relocation to Donetsk” program is a digital trapOctober 13, 12:23 AM • 27426 views
The U.S. allowed the export of Russian diesel to revive peace talks - ReutersOctober 13, 12:54 AM • 19382 views
New EU sanctions against Russia: who was sanctioned and for whatPhotoOctober 13, 01:25 AM • 23543 views
The French Navy detained a sanctioned tanker from russia’s shadow fleetPhotoOctober 13, 01:56 AM • 9340 views
China has caused luxury giant LVMH’s sales to plunge06:09 AM • 22821 views
Publications
Up to 44 hours in water, as well as a puncture test — the durability tests that boots for the Armed Forces of Ukraine undergoPhotoOctober 12, 01:51 PM • 82126 views
“Shakhtar” vs “AEK”, “Man City” vs “PSG” — preview of the second round of the Champions LeagueOctober 12, 01:17 PM • 67182 views
Uniform tax rules for aircraft leasing should help resolve existing disputes — Katamadze
Exclusive
October 12, 12:50 PM • 67566 views
A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will meanPhoto
Exclusive
October 12, 11:27 AM • 72012 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences: how Hall and Woodford’s research helps overcome unemployment and crisesPhotoOctober 12, 10:55 AM • 85766 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Vitali Klitschko
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Rivne
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
China has caused luxury giant LVMH’s sales to plunge06:09 AM • 23214 views
Meta unveiled the most powerful AI models, Muse Wonder and Wonder Full, and the company's shares began to riseOctober 12, 07:26 PM • 36855 views
The new film "Digger" starring Tom Cruise could become one of the biggest flops in cinema historyOctober 12, 06:51 PM • 36756 views
Musk spent hundreds of millions of dollars to help Republicans retain control of Congress — what is at stakeOctober 12, 04:52 PM • 38096 views
Written by Dron, read by Astafieva and Proidakov — what is known about the 2026 Radio Dictation of National UnityOctober 12, 12:35 PM • 45626 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
YouTube
Technology
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system

The Defense Forces struck an "Iskander-M" repair base, a radar station, and a concentration of Russian military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Ukrainian forces struck an "Iskander-M" repair base, a radar station, fuel and ammunition depots belonging to the Russian army. A concentration of Russian troops was also struck.

The Defense Forces struck an "Iskander-M" repair base, a radar station, and a concentration of Russian military personnel

On October 12 and during the night of October 13, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of military facilities of the Russian army. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Thus, in the area of Kondrinka, Kursk region, Russia, a repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was hit.

— the statement said.

In addition, an enemy radar station was hit in the area of the settlement of Shkryabine, Bryansk region, Russia.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, logistical facilities of Russian units were hit. In the area of Dovzhansk, a fuel and lubricants depot was struck, while in the area of Rubizhne, an ammunition depot was hit.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck locations where enemy personnel were concentrated. Concentrations of Russian troops were hit in the areas of Selydove, Rozdolne, Suzhenka and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, Naberezhne in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kuzemivka in Luhansk region.

The Defense Forces are destroying enemy launchers to counter ballistic missiles — Khmara12.10.26, 02:55 • 16356 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Explosions
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubizhne
9K720 Iskander