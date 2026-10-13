The Defense Forces struck an "Iskander-M" repair base, a radar station, and a concentration of Russian military personnel

On October 12 and during the night of October 13, 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of military facilities of the Russian army. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Thus, in the area of Kondrinka, Kursk region, Russia, a repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system was hit. — the statement said.

In addition, an enemy radar station was hit in the area of the settlement of Shkryabine, Bryansk region, Russia.

In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, logistical facilities of Russian units were hit. In the area of Dovzhansk, a fuel and lubricants depot was struck, while in the area of Rubizhne, an ammunition depot was hit.

Ukrainian soldiers also struck locations where enemy personnel were concentrated. Concentrations of Russian troops were hit in the areas of Selydove, Rozdolne, Suzhenka and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, Naberezhne in Zaporizhzhia region, as well as Kuzemivka in Luhansk region.

The Defense Forces are destroying enemy launchers to counter ballistic missiles — Khmara