The Defense Forces are destroying enemy launchers to counter ballistic missiles — Khmara

During September and early October, the Defense Forces struck eight systems used by Russia to launch ballistic attacks. This was reported by Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, the threat of enemy ballistic strikes remains critical.

Existing and potential supplies of missiles for ballistic missile defense are insufficient to fully cover this threat. The Ministry of Defense is working with partners to accelerate the delivery of the necessary missiles - the defense minister said.

He also spoke about countering Russian attack drones. According to him, the effectiveness of destroying conventional "Shaheds" exceeds 90%. At the same time, Ukraine has already achieved successful results using interceptor drones against jet-powered drones.

"One of the units, during combat operations, destroyed five aerial targets with five interceptors. That is, the effectiveness was 100%. This experience is now being studied and scaled up, with additional specialists and units joining the effort," Khmara added.

Reminder

The United Kingdom may help Ukraine finance the purchase of air defense systems and missiles in other countries. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this.

Defense Forces continue to “take out” Russian drone bases and air defense - General Staff revealed the details