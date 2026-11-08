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The Defense Forces destroyed Russian UAV control posts in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

Ukrainian forces struck four Russian UAV control posts in the Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, and Bryansk regions.

The Defense Forces destroyed Russian UAV control posts in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia

Over the past day, November 7, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed four enemy drone command posts—in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk regions, as well as on the territory of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In Berdiansk, a temporary deployment site and a drone command post of a unit belonging to “Rubicon”—one of Russia’s most combat-capable UAV units—were hit.

The enemy’s losses are still being уточнені, but the effect is already evident: every command post put out of action means fewer Russian drones over our positions and roads

—the General Staff noted.

The Defense Forces also put out of action similar command posts for Russian drones in Donetsk and Kherson regions, specifically near Oleshky and Bilytske. In addition, sites on Russian territory were hit.

Our soldiers also struck drone command posts of the Russian army in Donetsk and Kherson regions. In Bryansk region, near Aleksandrovskyi, a UAV command post was hit on Russian territory. Operations against the enemy’s key military targets will continue until Russia completely halts its armed aggression against Ukraine

—the post said.

We remind you

On the night of Sunday, November 8, the Russians attacked Ukraine with three Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles launched from the waters of the Sea of Azov, 164 Shahed-type attack UAVs (112 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

UNN also reported that on November 8, drones damaged the road surface on a bridge over the Mius River. This bridge connects the occupied territories of Ukraine with Russia’s Rostov region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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