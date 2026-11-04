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Death toll from Russia's airstrike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 37

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13157 views

The Russian KAB strike on Komyshuvakha on November 2 claimed the lives of 37 people. Search and rescue operations under the rubble are ongoing.

Death toll from Russia's airstrike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 37

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian airstrike on Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region on November 2 has increased to 37. Acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported this on social media on November 4, UNN writes.  

The death toll from the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha has risen to 37 people. Search-and-rescue operations are still underway at the site of the tragedy

- he wrote 

According to him, canine teams and State Emergency Service mine rescuers are working at the site. Search operations are ongoing.

Update

Earlier, it was reported that 31 people had been killed. It was also previously known that 48 people were missing as a result of the Russian strike on Komyshuvakha.

On November 2, the Russians attacked the settlement of Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia region, using guided aerial bombs. The enemy strikes damaged the premises of an educational institution, an outbuilding, and vehicles. The prosecutor’s office reported that people were trapped under the rubble. 

As Semikin reported, the enemy treacherously attacked the settlement precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at the community center. It was a targeted combined attack. The Russians carried out at least nine strikes. First, they dropped FAB-500 guided aerial bombs. Then they used FAB-3000 bombs. The FAB-3000 is a three-ton aerial bomb containing nearly one and a half tons of explosives. Such weapons are used to destroy powerful concrete fortifications and bunkers. After a direct hit, the concrete structure of the underground center collapsed. Ordinary people were there at that moment. They had come for assistance. 

The underground space that the Russians struck was used not as a community resilience center, but as a site for distributing humanitarian aid to local residents. Until February 2026, an "underground" school operated there. However, in February, the educational process in the space was suspended, and children no longer attended it for classes.

Russia’s strike on Komyshuvakha is one of the largest since the start of Russian invasion: region declared three days of mourning03.11.26, 11:34 • 4912 views

Julia Shramko

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