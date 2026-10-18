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"The deal with the devil is getting dirtier": Congress criticized Trump for lifting sanctions against the Russian Federation — AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Trump suspended the sanctions against Russia, prompting criticism from Republicans and Democrats in Congress. Zelenskyy called the decision beneficial to the Russian Federation.

"The deal with the devil is getting dirtier": Congress criticized Trump for lifting sanctions against the Russian Federation — AP

The sudden decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions against Russia just days before they were due to take effect has sparked outrage among members of Congress from both parties. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, North Carolina Republican Thom Tillis called the White House chief's move "extremely irresponsible."

What part of implementing a law passed by the Senate by a vote of 86 to 11 do the president and his advisers not understand? It is unacceptable that this administration is capitulating to the Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine

- Tillis said.

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (New York) also criticized Trump's decision.

By providing life support to the Russian economy, Trump's deal with the devil is becoming increasingly dirty

- Schumer said.

Europe does not support lifting sanctions on Russia over the Diesel Deal — Zelenskyy17.10.26, 15:33 • 11561 view

Darleen Graham of South Carolina, the sister of Lindsey Graham, the author of the law on "hellish sanctions" against Russia, said that "we and the president have the same goal — to end the war and lower the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel, and the sanctions bill is one of the tools he can use to achieve this."

"It is up to him whether he decides to use it or not. Personally, I would like to continue putting pressure on Russia because I do not trust Putin and I do not trust Russia," Darleen Graham said.

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hellish sanctions" under Lindsey Graham's law against Russia, but immediately suspended their implementation indefinitely.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that blocking the law supported by U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham benefits Russia and does not contribute to ending the war.

Diesel deal is the first step: Zelenskyy believes that the lifting of sanctions against russia will continue17.10.26, 14:24 • 21311 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
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