President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that easing sanctions against Russia will not help stop the war. He called the diesel fuel deal the first step toward further lifting of restrictions. The President said this while speaking with journalists, reports UNN.

Details

Responding to a question about lifting restrictions on Russia under the law associated with Senator Lindsey Graham, Zelenskyy said that such decisions would not force Vladimir Putin to stop the war.

Unfortunately, the lifting of sanctions will continue, and I believe that the "diesel deal" is the first step. Unfortunately, it seems to me that this cannot stop Putin; on the contrary, he feels joy and happiness that he has such support. And still, we very much hope—and I personally hope—that the President of the United States of America will do everything so that Putin stops the killings, stops the strikes on our energy infrastructure, and stops this war. But once again, you cannot achieve this by restricting Ukraine's responses to Russia for killing our people. And even less so by lifting sanctions – Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

We remind you

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing "hellish sanctions" on Russia under the Lindsey Graham Act, but immediately suspended their implementation for an indefinite period. The restrictions are предусмотрed by a law that Congress passed to increase economic pressure on the Kremlin over Russia's war against Ukraine.