The connection of heating in Kyiv is proceeding according to plan — Kyiv City State Administration

In Kyiv, the connection of heating is proceeding according to plan, and the work is being carried out without critical anomalies. The city’s water supply has also been restored after disruptions thanks to backup power sources. This was reported by Petro Panteleiev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, during a briefing on Kyiv’s energy supply and preparations for the 2026/2027 heating season, reports UNN.

Details

We began the heating season for residential buildings on Monday; before that, we started supplying heat to the social sector—that is, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, and social-service institutions, not only those in the medical sector. This work is currently ongoing, proceeding systematically and according to plan. There are no critical anomalies of any kind - the official noted.

At the same time, Petro Panteleiev also explained the reasons for the disruptions to the water supply.

Returning to the difficult situation, I would like to discuss the issue of water supply. We experienced significant disruptions to the water supply—why exactly did this happen? We said that Kyiv is a large city and that its life-support systems are centralized—this is a principle of construction dating back to Soviet times. Therefore, both in water supply and in other areas, we are working on backup power and on enabling such systems to operate autonomously. Speaking about water, it was precisely thanks to the work already carried out earlier—namely, 104 generators and 16 megawatts of power plants built specifically for the water supply—that we were able to restore water to Kyiv residents’ homes in a sufficiently short time - Petro Panteleiev added.

We would like to remind you

After attacks on the energy infrastructure, the situation in Kyiv was stabilized. The capital continues to supply heat to residents’ homes.