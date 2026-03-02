The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 145 enemy attacks during the day, with the most difficult fighting on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk fronts

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back a large-scale offensive by Russian troops, repelling numerous assaults on key front-line sectors during the 1468th day of the invasion. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders recorded more than 140 combat engagements. The greatest activity of the aggressor was observed in the areas of Pokrovsk and Huliaipole. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy carried out more than 3,500 shellings and launched more than 8,000 drones at Ukrainian positions and settlements. In response, the aviation and missile forces of the Defense Forces hit a command post, an area of personnel concentration, and an ammunition depot of the invaders. Three cannons and a UAV control point of the occupiers were also destroyed, which allowed to reduce the intensity of fire impact on certain sections of the front line.

Situation on key front lines

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 34 attacks by the occupiers, stopping attempts to break through in the areas of Myrne and Zaliznychne.

The situation remains no less tense in the Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions, where more than 40 enemy assault actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Ternove, Zlahoda, and Stepove.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

