The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 145 enemy attacks during the day, with the most difficult fighting on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk fronts

March 1, 08:23 PM • 18712 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 31277 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 31003 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 37190 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 50493 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 62705 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 68635 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 77232 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 79597 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74704 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 19886 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 21156 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - ReutersMarch 2, 12:42 AM • 18632 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 19608 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 19415 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 96033 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 101629 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 84277 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 85737 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 85777 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Germany
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 48849 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 47537 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 44524 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 43579 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 56502 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 145 enemy attacks during the day, with the most difficult fighting on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 145 combat engagements over the past day, with the largest losses for the occupiers recorded on the Huliaipole front. Ukrainian defenders hit a command post, an ammunition depot, and destroyed three cannons.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 145 enemy attacks during the day, with the most difficult fighting on the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk fronts

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back a large-scale offensive by Russian troops, repelling numerous assaults on key front-line sectors during the 1468th day of the invasion. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders recorded more than 140 combat engagements. The greatest activity of the aggressor was observed in the areas of Pokrovsk and Huliaipole. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy carried out more than 3,500 shellings and launched more than 8,000 drones at Ukrainian positions and settlements. In response, the aviation and missile forces of the Defense Forces hit a command post, an area of personnel concentration, and an ammunition depot of the invaders. Three cannons and a UAV control point of the occupiers were also destroyed, which allowed to reduce the intensity of fire impact on certain sections of the front line.

Situation on key front lines

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 34 attacks by the occupiers, stopping attempts to break through in the areas of Myrne and Zaliznychne.

The situation remains no less tense in the Pokrovsk and Sloviansk directions, where more than 40 enemy assault actions were recorded.

Russian army lost almost a thousand soldiers and 1840 UAVs in a day - General Staff02.03.26, 07:44 • 2634 views

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Vorone, Ternove, Zlahoda, and Stepove.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.  

84 out of 94 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight02.03.26, 08:03 • 2242 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine