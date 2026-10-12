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The Armed Forces of Ukraine have introduced a unified form for orders on servicemen’s injuries — what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will document injuries using a unified form within five days. This is intended to speed up the issuance of certificates, Military Medical Commission conclusions, and payments.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have introduced a unified form for orders on servicemen’s injuries — what will change

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, together with the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has introduced a single template for an order by a military unit commander concerning the receipt of an injury or trauma. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The document is intended to standardize the recording of the circumstances of an injury and help avoid delays in issuing the necessary certificates and assigning payments.

The relevant amendments were made to the Instruction on Records Management in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, approved by Order No. 40 of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated January 31, 2024.

Previously, the Instruction did not contain an approved template for such an order, so military units prepared the documents using different approaches, sometimes with delays. This could slow down the receipt of a certificate on the circumstances of the injury and payments, while incomplete information could complicate establishing the connection between the injury and the defense of the Motherland during the military medical commission examination.

From now on, commanders will have a single template containing a list of the necessary information and a clear deadline for issuing the order. This should help record the circumstances of an injury fully and in a timely manner so that service members can receive the payments they are entitled to and accurate conclusions from the military medical commission

- said Liubov Halan, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

The document provides for recording the main circumstances in which the injury was sustained. In particular, it will specify:

  • the date and place of the incident;
    • the service member’s position and the tasks they were performing;
      • the circumstances in which the injury was sustained;
        • information about the provision of medical assistance and evacuation;
          • information about witnesses and documents confirming the circumstances of the incident.

            On the basis of the order, a certificate on the circumstances of the injury will be issued, which is necessary for further medical review and processing of payments.

            Deadlines for issuing the order and the procedure for receiving the certificate

            The commander of the military unit must issue the order within five days of the incident or of receiving information about it.

            If several service members were injured as a result of the same incident, their circumstances may be recorded in a single order—separately for each person.

            The certificate will be transmitted electronically through the electronic document management system (SEDO). If this is not technically possible or the service member submits a corresponding application, they will be issued a paper copy.

            The document will be used when the military medical commission reviews the circumstances of the injury, in particular to establish its connection with the defense of the Motherland, as well as when processing the payments due.

            The Ministry of Defence expects that the single order template and the specified deadline for its issuance will make the procedure for documenting injuries more organized and help service members receive the necessary documents in a timely manner.

            Marchenko on payments to the military and social programs: no delays are expected by the end of the year12.10.26, 14:31 • 12769 views

            Olga Rozgon

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