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Marchenko on payments to the military and social programs: no delays are expected by the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13311 views

Payments to the military and social programs are being funded on time and in full through the end of the year. The EU has already provided Ukraine with €10 billion, with another €17 billion expected.

Marchenko on payments to the military and social programs: no delays are expected by the end of the year

The financial support for servicemen and social programs in Ukraine is being funded on time and in full, and no delays in payments are expected through the end of the year. Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said this during a Verkhovna Rada session on October 12, UNN reports.

Details

"The financial support for servicemen is being funded on time and in full. All social programs are being funded on time and in full. There are no delays under any programs, and none are expected by the end of the year," Serhii Marchenko said.

In addition, Ukraine continues to receive financial support from international partners. This year, €10 billion has already been received from the European Union, and another €17 billion is expected by the end of the year.

"We have intensified the international track and are working with the EU, the International Monetary Fund, the G7 countries, the World Bank, and other international partners. Our task is to ensure specific schedules for the receipt of funds, predictability of financing, and coordination of decisions at the level of all key partners," Serhii Marchenko noted.

Marchenko: Ukraine did not receive $29.5 billion due to failure to fulfill its international obligations12.10.26, 14:25 • 1904 views

We remind you

The President signed a law that increases expenditures on the security and defense sector by UAH 1.56 trillion, primarily through an EU loan. The document also provides UAH 40 billion for comprehensive regional resilience plans.

Alla Kiosak

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