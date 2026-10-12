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Marchenko: Ukraine did not receive $29.5 billion due to failure to fulfill its international obligations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Due to failure to fulfill its international obligations, Ukraine received $29.5 billion less than expected. The defense sector is still short of $27 billion by the end of the year.

Marchenko: Ukraine did not receive $29.5 billion due to failure to fulfill its international obligations

Due to the failure to fulfill international obligations, Ukraine has already received $29.5 billion less than expected. In addition, as of August, Ukraine’s security and defense sector had a funding shortfall. Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko said this during a session of the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.

Details

We all need to understand that the continuation of the war requires more and more resources. The cost of the war increases every year. If in 2022 the defense sector’s needs amounted to $105 billion, defense spending now stands at $155 billion. Against the backdrop of the intensification of hostilities, the security and defense forces’ sectors had, as of August, recorded an underfunding of $27 billion through the end of the year. This was caused by the fact that partners failed to provide bilateral assistance, and we are now actively seeking solutions. At the same time, as a result of the failure to fulfill the international obligations undertaken, we have already received $29.5 billion less than expected

- Serhii Marchenko said.

According to the minister, this amount still needs to be adjusted to take into account the latest tranches. At the same time, he noted that the amount of funds expected to arrive by the end of the year remains “extremely large.”

And this is now a question of Ukraine’s survival, and it is about all of us understanding how critical this is right now. We still have—and currently have—sufficient opportunities to catch up and fulfill the reforms and obligations facing Parliament and the government

- the official noted.

We would like to remind you

The draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2027 allocated more than UAH 1.5 trillion in external borrowings, although potential lenders have not yet been identified.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in UkraineFinance
State budget
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Serhiy Marchenko
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine