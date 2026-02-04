A new round of negotiations between the US, Russia, and Ukraine is scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, and Thursday, February 5, in Abu Dhabi. However, the Russian side is not making concessions and is not changing its demands for an end to the war in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Institute for the Study of War.

Details

Former Russian president and prime minister, and now secretary of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, stated during a trilateral interview with Reuters, the Russian news agency TASS, and Russian propagandist Semyon Pegov that Russia is not changing its demands and rejects any proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had already voiced these demands in 2024. These include the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions, including those settlements not controlled by the Russians.

The Russians also demand Ukraine's neutrality (which would allow the Kremlin to dictate the international policy of a sovereign state), demilitarization (a significant reduction in the number of armed forces so that Ukraine cannot defend itself in the event of a new Russian attack), and "denazification" (the creation of a pro-Russian puppet government and, de facto, the legalized persecution of nationally conscious Ukrainian citizens whom the Kremlin considers "Nazis").

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia sent Alexander Zorin, a GRU officer who recruited Syrian mercenaries for the Wagner PMC, to trilateral talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.