Taiwan bans export of raw materials for explosives production to russia and belarus

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 35358 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100140 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143466 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148156 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243454 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172760 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164317 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148148 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221909 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112999 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73927 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109828 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32927 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46352 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81134 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221911 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208279 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234216 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221237 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 35388 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29451 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109828 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112418 views
Taiwan bans export of raw materials for explosives production to russia and belarus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20485 views

Taiwan has banned the export of nitrocellulose products with a nitrogen content below 12.2% to russia and belarus in order to eliminate loopholes in international export controls and prevent potential use in the production of weapons.

Since June 14, Taiwan has banned the export of nitrocellulose products with a nitrogen content of less than 12.2% to Russia and Belarus. The corresponding decision was made by the Ministry of economy of the country. This is reported by the Taiwan Central News Agency, writes UNN.

Nitrocellulose is a key ingredient in smokeless gunpowder, and the European Union and the United States control its exports. Initially, Taiwan controlled only the export of nitrocellulose with a nitrogen content of more than 12.2%, and the addition of nitrocellulose with a nitrogen content of less than 12.2% this time is intended to eliminate loopholes in international export controls.

At the same time, representatives of the Ministry of Economy said that only Taiwan Nitric Corporation produces nitrocellulose with a nitrogen content of less than 12.2%, which is mainly exported to the United States, Japan and Vietnam, and that the new control rules will not have a significant impact on the Taiwanese plant.

Taiwan's Central News Agency also recalled that since March 8 this year, Taiwan has banned the export to Russia and Belarus of 77 types of machine tools and tools that could be used for the production of weapons. 

Optional

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin said earlier that North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine were found components of Microelectronics produced in Taiwan.

Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British "Center for the study of armed conflicts" Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report was prepared by CAR on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones. So, only in one object identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile, 290 foreign-made Microelectronics components were found. The vast majority of elements provide rocket navigation, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies with headquarters in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan, etc

Ruvin noted.

Strengthening export controls and sanctions against russia is the result of cooperation between British and Ukrainian experts03.06.24, 13:13 • 197583 views

Contact us about advertising