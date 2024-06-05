Taiwan bans export of raw materials for explosives production to russia and belarus

Since June 14, Taiwan has banned the export of nitrocellulose products with a nitrogen content of less than 12.2% to Russia and Belarus. The corresponding decision was made by the Ministry of economy of the country. This is reported by the Taiwan Central News Agency, writes UNN.

Nitrocellulose is a key ingredient in smokeless gunpowder, and the European Union and the United States control its exports. Initially, Taiwan controlled only the export of nitrocellulose with a nitrogen content of more than 12.2%, and the addition of nitrocellulose with a nitrogen content of less than 12.2% this time is intended to eliminate loopholes in international export controls.

At the same time, representatives of the Ministry of Economy said that only Taiwan Nitric Corporation produces nitrocellulose with a nitrogen content of less than 12.2%, which is mainly exported to the United States, Japan and Vietnam, and that the new control rules will not have a significant impact on the Taiwanese plant.

Taiwan's Central News Agency also recalled that since March 8 this year, Taiwan has banned the export to Russia and Belarus of 77 types of machine tools and tools that could be used for the production of weapons.

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin said earlier that North Korean missiles used by the enemy to attack Ukraine were found components of Microelectronics produced in Taiwan.

Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British "Center for the study of armed conflicts" Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report was prepared by CAR on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones. So, only in one object identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile, 290 foreign-made Microelectronics components were found. The vast majority of elements provide rocket navigation, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies with headquarters in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan, etc Ruvin noted.

Strengthening export controls and sanctions against russia is the result of cooperation between British and Ukrainian experts