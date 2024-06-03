Strengthening export controls and sanctions against russia is the result of cooperation between British and Ukrainian experts

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 34256 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100023 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143365 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148075 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243331 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172726 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164283 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148144 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221838 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112998 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 73280 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109721 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 32287 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 45614 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 80113 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243331 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221838 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234154 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221181 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 34256 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 23651 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29237 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109721 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112399 views
Strengthening export controls and sanctions against russia is the result of cooperation between British and Ukrainian experts

Strengthening export controls and sanctions against russia is the result of cooperation between British and Ukrainian experts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 197584 views

Since 2022, Conflict Armament Research (CAR) has published thirteen public reports outlining studies of various types of weapons used by Russia in Ukraine, including russian, Iranian and North Korean weapons systems.

An important step in reducing Russia's military potential is to strengthen sanctions and export controls on the supply of foreign weapons and components for its production. An important role in this process is played by the British research organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR, in Ukrainian: "researchers of conflict weapons"). 

Khrystyna Kimachuk, a field researcher at Conflict Armament Research, spoke about what exactly CAR specialists focus on in their research, how effective their reports on increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation are, and how cooperation with Ukrainian expert organizations, in particular with the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations, takes place in an exclusive comment UNN.

Details

We monitor the supply chains of weapons systems and their components to conflict zones around the world or the countries that use them. In other words, we document such systems and their components in partnership with national authorities and monitor them through national export agencies or industrial facilities. we have been working in Ukraine since 2018. First, we investigated illegal supply chains of Russian weapons to the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. After the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine. CAR investigates supply chains of components found in weapons and military equipment used by Russia on the territory of Ukraine

- said Khrystyna Kimachuk.

According to her, since 2022, Sarah has published thirteen public reports outlining studies of various types of weapons used by Russia on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, Russian, Iranian and North Korean weapons systems.

Ukrainian expert institutions also provide important assistance in their preparation and further increasing pressure on the Russian Federation. Although CAR has a rule not to comment on the work of national agencies, the organization highly appreciates the work of Ukrainian experts. 

The information that we prepare is extremely important for the effective implementation of sanctions and export control measures. Indeed, it is difficult to stop the supply of components if you do not know exactly what components are used, who buys them and transfers them, and how they end up in Russian, Iranian or North Korean weapons systems. Ukrainian institutions that carry out forensic, technical and scientific research, including the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, do an incredible job in extremely difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions. Their work is invaluable

- emphasized the field researcher CAR.

The researcher added that there are several problems that need to be solved in order to limit the supply of foreign weapons and components for their manufacture to the Russian Federation. 

Based on CAR research, it is worth noting that, first of all, components are rarely manufactured in the country of registration of the company responsible for their production. Second, the semiconductor industry is largely based on multiple levels of distributors, and so there is a chance that components are not delivered directly by manufacturers. Third, the problem of counterfeit components requires close cooperation with the industry to identify the original components before drawing conclusions about their origin. Finally, Russia, Iran and North Korea have not invested in their semiconductor industry like other countries, and therefore it is not surprising that there are so many non-domestic components in the weapons that the Russian federation uses against Ukraine. These four points mean that in order to solve the problem of supplying components to the above – mentioned countries and achieve certain results, it is necessary to work with industrial facilities

Khrystyna Kimachuk summed up.

Щptional

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin previously reported that the ballistic missiles produced by the DPRK, which the enemy attacked Ukraine, found almost 300 different components of microelectronics of foreign production.

Based on the results of the work of the Institute's specialists with representatives of the British "Center for the study of armed conflicts" Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a report was prepared by CAR on the study of parts and fragments of enemy missiles and attack drones. So, only in one object identified as a sample of a North Korean ballistic missile, 290 foreign-made Microelectronics components were found. The vast majority of elements provide rocket navigation, they are manufactured by more than 25 companies with headquarters in the United States, China, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan, etc

Ruvin noted.
Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

