Svyrydenko held meetings with international financial institutions in Washington: what was agreed upon
Kyiv • UNN
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with the heads of the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the EBRD in Washington. Discussions focused on the reparations loan mechanism, the state of Ukraine's energy sector, and support for Ukraine.
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with international partners during her visit to Washington. She noted that the key topic of the meeting was the continuation of cooperation with key international financial institutions, reports UNN.
Details
Svyrydenko met with World Bank President Ajay Banga and Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde, European Investment Bank President Nadia Calviño, and EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso.
Among other topics of the meeting were the mechanism of a reparational loan based on frozen Russian assets for comprehensive support of Ukraine, as well as the state of Ukrainian energy after Russian attacks.
We discussed the current portfolio of projects aimed at Ukraine's recovery and funding needs for the next budget period. I thank our partners for their systemic support
Recall
Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, together with the Ukrainian delegation, held a series of meetings with American senators in Washington. The negotiations focused on military cooperation, strengthening sanctions against Russia, and the return of deported Ukrainian children.