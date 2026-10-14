Strikes on Yandex data centers reduced the operation of Kremlin bot networks — CPD

In some countries, including France and the United States, significant declines in views of content from certain speakers associated with spreading Kremlin-aligned narratives have been recorded. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that disruptions in the operation of large automated information networks, through which the Kremlin promotes its narratives abroad, have also been recorded, as well as a reduction in the artificial boosting of search queries on X.

Changes in global internet traffic ... occurred as a result of Ukrainian strikes on the data centers of the sanctioned Russian IT giant "Yandex" in Sasovo, Kaluga, and Vladimir. It was preliminarily recorded that, despite the absence of data indicating a significant overall decline in the operation of Russian bot networks, the Ukrainian strikes noticeably affected the continuity of their operation and the effectiveness of the automated dissemination of destructive content - the statement said.

"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia

It is stated that temporary disruptions in the operation of the automated information networks Pravda, InfoDefense, and Nod of Time have also been recorded; the Kremlin actively uses them to promote propaganda narratives abroad. The intensity and volume of publications in certain clusters decreased by approximately half for around 12 hours, after which activity resumed.

"Certain topical search queries artificially boosted by Russia on the social network X also showed a noticeable decline in activity. Thus, the targeting of Yandex's infrastructure affected the operation of Russian bot farms and automated systems for disseminating destructive content and complicated their coordination," the CCD summarizes.

Reminder

The Defense Forces of Ukraine, using FP-1 UAVs, struck two more supercomputers located at the Sasovo Chervonenkis and Lyapunov sites. After the October 8 strike, the data center was completely shut down. Thus, all three supercomputers became unavailable for operation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the strike by the Ukrainian military on Yandex data centers was a response to similar Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

A blow to Putin’s digital empire: what the loss of Yandex data centers will mean