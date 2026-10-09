"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained the Ukrainian military's strike on the data center of the Russian company "Yandex" in the Ryazan region. According to him, it was a response to similar Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, UNN reports.

Details

The head of state emphasized that Russian forces have repeatedly attacked Ukrainian data centers and continue to strike them.

Data centers—you all know, they have attacked and are attacking our data centers. We responded to them. I cannot disclose all the details —Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine responds to Russian strikes

Thus, the president confirmed that the attack on the "Yandex" data center in the Ryazan region was part of Ukraine's reciprocal actions in response to strikes by Russian forces.

At the same time, Zelenskyy did not disclose details of the operation or specify its results.

Russia has begun experiencing major internet problems following an attack on a Yandex data center — which services are not working