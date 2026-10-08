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Russia has begun experiencing major internet problems following an attack on a Yandex data center — which services are not working

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

In Russia, the disruptions have affected operators, social networks, Gosuslugi, banks, and government websites. The outages occurred after a fire at a Yandex data center.

Russia has begun experiencing major internet problems following an attack on a Yandex data center — which services are not working
Illustrative photo

Large-scale disruptions to internet services have occurred in Russia — in addition to media outlets, social networks, and "Gosuslugi," problems have been recorded among mobile operators, T-Bank, the presidential grants website, and Channel One, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

The service "Sboy.rf" reported problems accessing the Russian websites of Tele2, Rostelecom, Megafon, MTS, Channel One, the website "президентские-гранты.рф," T-Bank, and other resources.

Among Russia's regions by the number of complaints about communication problems, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk Oblast, Krasnodar Krai, Moscow, Sverdlovsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Rostov oblasts are leading.

Large-scale disruptions to internet services have been recorded following an attack on a Yandex data center.

In addition, according to Downdetector, disruptions have occurred at "Gosuslugi," Russian Railways, "Avito," "VKontakte," and other public companies.

We would add

Yandex shares fell by 3.4% amid the attack on the company's data center in Ryazan Oblast.

After a drone attack, a Yandex data center in Russia stopped operating08.10.26, 10:00 • 3458 views

Earlier, OSINT expert ASTRA established that a fire had broken out in Sasovo, Ryazan Oblast, on the premises of the Sasta plant, where the data center of Yandex Data Center LLC is located. It ceased operations.

In the Russian city of Sasovo, a building housing the "Sasta" plant and a "Yandex" data center is on fire08.10.26, 05:24 • 20305 views

Antonina Tumanova

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