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After a drone attack, a Yandex data center in Russia stopped operating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In Sasovo, Ryazan Region, a Yandex data center caught fire after a UAV attack. The company warned of possible disruptions to its services.

After a drone attack, a Yandex data center in Russia stopped operating
Source: t.me/exilenova_plus

In Russia, after a fire, Yandex's data center in Ryazan Region halted operations following a drone attack; disruptions to services are possible. This was recorded by monitoring resources and confirmed by the Russian company on October 8, UNN writes.

Details

A fire broke out at Yandex's data center in Sasovo as a result of a UAV attack, the company's press service reported. The operation of the data center in Ryazan Region has been suspended, and service disruptions are possible.

The ASTRA Telegram channel reported that a fire broke out in Sasovo, Ryazan Region, on the premises of the Sasta plant, where the data center of Yandex DC LLC is located.

In the Russian city of Sasovo, a building housing the "Sasta" plant and a "Yandex" data center is on fire08.10.26, 05:24 • 4060 views

Also, during the night of October 8, Exilenova+ reported that residents in Salavat, Bashkortostan, reported an attack on the Gazprom Salavat Salavat Oil Refinery. It also reported explosions in Sterlitamak, Bashkortostan.

Julia Shramko

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