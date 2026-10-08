In the Russian city of Sasovo, a building housing the "Sasta" plant and a "Yandex" data center is on fire

In Sasovo, Ryazan Region, Russia, a building housing a machine-tool plant and a large data center operated by the company "Yandex" is on fire. UNN reports this, citing local OSINT channels.

Details

It is reported that a "power supply disruption" was recorded, rendering a wide range of Yandex Cloud infrastructure unavailable.

The problems affected computing capacity, networks, data storage, databases, Kubernetes, cloud services, AI, and security and monitoring systems - one of the reports says.

For reference

The "Sasta" plant specializes in producing heavy metalworking machines used to manufacture military equipment.

The "Yandex DC Sasovo" data center is a large data center with a stated power capacity of up to 12 MW and infrastructure for hosting tens of thousands of servers.

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