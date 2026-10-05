Drone operators of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" gathered the first autumn "harvest".

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September proved "fruitful" for the soldiers of the 423rd Separate UAS Regiment "Scythian Griffins." The total number of targets hit increased by 12% and reached 1,318 verified enemy targets, the regiment’s press service reports , writes UNN.

In particular, September saw a notable increase in the number of enemy personnel hit (+30), artillery systems (+30%), energy facilities (+40%), telecommunications equipment (+34%), and ammunition and fuel depots (+40%). In total, during the past month, the regiment’s soldiers hit: 307 enemy personnel, 480 shelters and fortifications, 252 heavy vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 tanks, and 53 fixed-wing and copter-type UAVs. The destroyed targets also began to include the first enemy UGVs, which had not previously been actively used in the Zaporizhzhia area.