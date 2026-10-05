Drone operators of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" gathered the first autumn "harvest"
Kyiv • UNN
Drone operators of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" gathered the first autumn "harvest".
September proved "fruitful" for the soldiers of the 423rd Separate UAS Regiment "Scythian Griffins." The total number of targets hit increased by 12% and reached 1,318 verified enemy targets, the regiment’s press service reports , writes UNN.
In particular, September saw a notable increase in the number of enemy personnel hit (+30), artillery systems (+30%), energy facilities (+40%), telecommunications equipment (+34%), and ammunition and fuel depots (+40%). In total, during the past month, the regiment’s soldiers hit: 307 enemy personnel, 480 shelters and fortifications, 252 heavy vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 tanks, and 53 fixed-wing and copter-type UAVs. The destroyed targets also began to include the first enemy UGVs, which had not previously been actively used in the Zaporizhzhia area.
Every year, the same pattern is observed in our area of operations—the enemy becomes more active before winter arrives and tries to take advantage of worsening weather conditions to conduct mechanized assaults. The number of targets destroyed from September through November always increases noticeably, and this year the history will repeat itself. For the terror against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in our rear, we will give the enemy a truly hellish autumn in the Dnipro steppes