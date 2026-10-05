Drone operators of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" gathered the first autumn "harvest".

$44.990.1550.530.16
ukenru
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 9902 views
"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patientsPhoto
06:33 AM • 20962 views
We are staying in Kyiv — the embassies of a number of EU countries in Ukraine responded to Russian threats
04:58 AM • 23590 views
Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW
04:25 AM • 23203 views
Putin began this year's winter strike campaign against Ukraine earlier, and ISW explained his calculation
03:45 AM • 22361 views
The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military
October 5, 02:37 AM • 24060 views
Ukraine could have received Czech aircraft to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," but the transfer was halted – what alternative is available
October 5, 02:17 AM • 20401 views
The U.S. White House is also monitoring the possible plague outbreak in Russia and assessing options for action — Axios
October 5, 01:37 AM • 18125 views
In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will runPhoto
October 5, 12:17 AM • 18190 views
Trump will decide whether to impose “hellish” sanctions against Russia after assessing the consequences – U.S. Energy Secretary
October 4, 11:18 PM • 16061 views
The Taliban have begun purchasing weapons and drones from Belarus with Russia's assistance – media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.8m/s
56%
752mm
Popular news
Xi Jinping took several breaks to rest during his meeting with Trump and declined a joint lunch – WSJOctober 4, 11:57 PM • 6212 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fameOctober 5, 12:06 AM • 29898 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 yearsOctober 5, 01:05 AM • 28458 views
FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singerPhoto06:18 AM • 13839 views
Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - media06:34 AM • 12363 views
Publications
"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patientsPhoto
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 9940 views
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideoOctober 4, 08:17 AM • 63347 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 155975 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 148031 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 131983 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Jeffrey Epstein
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - media06:34 AM • 12651 views
FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singerPhoto06:18 AM • 14112 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 yearsOctober 5, 01:05 AM • 28737 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fameOctober 5, 12:06 AM • 30174 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years agoOctober 4, 11:06 PM • 30155 views
Actual
Financial Times
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Heating
Technology

Drone operators of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" gathered the first autumn "harvest"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Drone operators of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" gathered the first autumn "harvest".

Drone operators of the 423rd Separate Regiment "Scythian Griffins" gathered the first autumn "harvest"
file photo

September proved "fruitful" for the soldiers of the 423rd Separate UAS Regiment "Scythian Griffins." The total number of targets hit increased by 12% and reached 1,318 verified enemy targets, the regiment’s press service reports , writes UNN.

In particular, September saw a notable increase in the number of enemy personnel hit (+30), artillery systems (+30%), energy facilities (+40%), telecommunications equipment (+34%), and ammunition and fuel depots (+40%). In total, during the past month, the regiment’s soldiers hit: 307 enemy personnel, 480 shelters and fortifications, 252 heavy vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 2 tanks, and 53 fixed-wing and copter-type UAVs. The destroyed targets also began to include the first enemy UGVs, which had not previously been actively used in the Zaporizhzhia area.

Every year, the same pattern is observed in our area of operations—the enemy becomes more active before winter arrives and tries to take advantage of worsening weather conditions to conduct mechanized assaults. The number of targets destroyed from September through November always increases noticeably, and this year the history will repeat itself. For the terror against the civilian population and civilian infrastructure in our rear, we will give the enemy a truly hellish autumn in the Dnipro steppes

— emphasizes the commander of the 423rd Regiment, Colonel V. Hersak.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast