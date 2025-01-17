Strengthening energy security and support: a communiqué between Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe is adopted

A joint communiqué of the Ministerial meeting of Ukraine and the countries of Southeast Europe has been adopted, according to which the participants will continue to work closely to strengthen energy security and call on the international community to stop supporting Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kyiv hosts the first ministerial meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga welcomed his colleagues from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro to the capital.

"This is a very important ministerial meeting that develops the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, implements the agreements of our leaders, and deepens cooperation between our countries for the sake of security, peace and justice in Europe," Sibiga said.

The diplomats discussed key issues of strengthening regional cooperation, supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, and jointly moving forward on the path of European integration.

As a result of the meeting, the ministers adopted a joint communiqué emphasizing unconditional support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and defense capabilities, the need to restore a just and lasting peace, and the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

The document also calls on the international community to stop supporting Russia, condemns attempts to annex Ukrainian territories, confirms mutual assistance of the candidate states in the process of European integration, and emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine, including its future membership in NATO.

In particular, the communiqué states:

"We agree that sustainable diversification of energy supplies is vital for the economic security of Southeast Europe. We will continue to work closely together to strengthen energy security, develop interconnections and enhance security of energy supply in the region. We express our solidarity and emphasize the role of the private sector in rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector," the communiqué reads.

The parties also agreed on further cooperation on the path to the integration of Ukraine and the Western Balkans into the European Union. The EU member states confirmed their readiness to share their experience of European integration and support the candidate states, including Ukraine.

Poland is ready to increase electricity sales to Ukraine in case of a supply interruption from Slovakia