Strengthening energy security and support: a communiqué between Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe is adopted

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 109299 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 106524 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 114524 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 116777 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 141302 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105625 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 142408 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103955 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113572 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117054 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 100276 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123749 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 78968 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 97110 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 77948 views
02:39 PM • 109211 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 141227 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 142350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 172814 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 162368 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 77948 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 97110 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 123749 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 125144 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 143097 views
Strengthening energy security and support: a communiqué between Ukraine and the countries of South-Eastern Europe is adopted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31588 views

The first ministerial meeting between Ukraine and Southeast Europe was held in Kyiv, where a joint communiqué was adopted. The document reaffirms support for Ukraine and calls for strengthening the region's energy security.

A joint communiqué of the Ministerial meeting of Ukraine and the countries of Southeast Europe has been adopted, according to which the participants will continue to work closely to strengthen energy security and call on the international community to stop supporting Russia. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kyiv hosts the first ministerial meeting in the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga welcomed his colleagues from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovenia, Turkey, Croatia and Montenegro to the capital.

"This is a very important ministerial meeting that develops the Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, implements the agreements of our leaders, and deepens cooperation between our countries for the sake of security, peace and justice in Europe," Sibiga said.

The diplomats discussed key issues of strengthening regional cooperation, supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, and jointly moving forward on the path of European integration.

As a result of the meeting, the ministers adopted a joint communiqué emphasizing unconditional support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and defense capabilities, the need to restore a just and lasting peace, and the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

The document also calls on the international community to stop supporting Russia, condemns attempts to annex Ukrainian territories, confirms mutual assistance of the candidate states in the process of European integration, and emphasizes the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine, including its future membership in NATO.

In particular, the communiqué states:

"We agree that sustainable diversification of energy supplies is vital for the economic security of Southeast Europe. We will continue to work closely together to strengthen energy security, develop interconnections and enhance security of energy supply in the region. We express our solidarity and emphasize the role of the private sector in rebuilding Ukraine's energy sector," the communiqué reads.

The parties also agreed on further cooperation on the path to the integration of Ukraine and the Western Balkans into the European Union. The EU member states confirmed their readiness to share their experience of European integration and support the candidate states, including Ukraine.

Poland is ready to increase electricity sales to Ukraine in case of a supply interruption from Slovakia07.01.25, 12:13 • 25303 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
natoNATO
albaniaAlbania
european-unionEuropean Union
croatiaCroatia
romaniaRomania
turkeyTurkey
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova

Contact us about advertising