Poland is ready to increase electricity sales to Ukraine in case of a supply interruption from Slovakia

Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with electricity if Slovakia stops supplying after its threats. This was stated on Tuesday by the Minister of Climate and Environment Paulina Hennig-Kloska, Reuters reports, UNN.

“Poland will be able to increase electricity sales to Ukraine, but only if Ukraine asks for it,” Hennig-Kloska said in an interview with public broadcaster TVP Info.

“Our operator is ready, the only question is whether Ukraine will want or be forced to use it. Fico's behavior is contrary to Europe,” she added.

Context

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said last week that the country's ruling coalition would consider cutting off electricity supplies to Ukraine, reducing aid to refugees, and demanding the resumption of gas transit or compensation for losses that he said Slovakia suffered due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine.

Despite Fico's threats, Slovakia's electricity transmission system operator, state-owned SEPS, said it would provide potential electricity supplies to Ukraine as part of emergency assistance under its existing contract with Ukrenergo.