Poland is ready to increase electricity sales to Ukraine in case of a supply interruption from Slovakia

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52441 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148082 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127767 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135359 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134253 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171515 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110739 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164360 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104468 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113958 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130959 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129760 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38618 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100017 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102277 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171496 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164346 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192089 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181301 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129774 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134613 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151789 views
Poland is ready to increase electricity sales to Ukraine in case of a supply interruption from Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25304 views

Poland's climate minister has declared her readiness to increase electricity supplies to Ukraine if Slovakia stops supplying it. This is a response to Slovak Prime Minister Fico's threats of a possible cutoff of energy supplies.

Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with electricity if Slovakia stops supplying after its threats. This was stated on Tuesday by the Minister of Climate and Environment Paulina Hennig-Kloska, Reuters reports, UNN

“Poland will be able to increase electricity sales to Ukraine, but only if Ukraine asks for it,” Hennig-Kloska said in an interview with public broadcaster TVP Info.

“Our operator is ready, the only question is whether Ukraine will want or be forced to use it. Fico's behavior is contrary to Europe,” she added.

Context

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said last week that the country's ruling coalition would consider cutting off electricity supplies to Ukraine, reducing aid to refugees, and demanding the resumption of gas transit or compensation for losses that he said Slovakia suffered due to the cessation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine.

Despite Fico's threats, Slovakia's electricity transmission system operator, state-owned SEPS, said it would provide potential electricity supplies  to Ukraine as part of emergency assistance under its existing contract with Ukrenergo. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

