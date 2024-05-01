Stoltenberg: Ukraine's trust in NATO allies "shaken" by delays in arms deliveries

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's trust in NATO allies "shaken" by delays in arms deliveries

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's trust in NATO allies "shaken" by delays in arms deliveries

Kyiv  •  UNN

NATO chief Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's confidence in its allies has been "shaken" by delays in arms deliveries and called for a multi-year plan that would clearly define the contributions to Ukraine expected from each ally.

Ukraine's trust in its NATO allies has been "shaken" by delays and failures in the supply of weapons to fight Russian invasion, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said. He said this in an interview with Reuters on Monday evening, April 30, as he was leaving Ukraine after a one-day visit, UNN reports

Details

Stoltenberg said that such failures to support Ukraine  indicate that it is time to reconsider the coordination of international military assistance to Kyiv.

We need a more robust, institutionalized framework for our support to ensure predictability, accountability and cost sharing

- Stoltenberg said. 

As an example of NATO allies failing to fulfill their responsibilities, Stoltenberg cited the US Congress, which took six months to pass a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine. He also criticized European countries, which delivered much less artillery ammunition than promised.

According to Reuters, this seriously affected the course of the fighting: Russia gained the initiative, and Ukrainian troops, who lacked ammunition, were forced to go on the defensive.

Of course, the fact that we did not fulfill our promises struck a blow... to trust

- Stoltenberg said.

But after a day of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials, he said that Kyiv still believes in its allies, and it is now up to them to do what they can.

In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person - Zelenskyy30.04.24, 16:07 • 54342 views

Stoltenberg also pointed out that one way to prevent future shortages of military assistance to Ukraine is to increase NATO's coordinating role and develop a multi-year plan that clearly defines the contributions expected from each ally.

He addressed such a proposal to the 32 NATO members and said that it should be backed by large financial commitments. According to diplomats, it is about 100 billion euros. 

"This will make planning easier. It will be clear what is expected of each ally. And then NATO will be able to play a more significant role in ensuring that allies actually do what they say they will do," Stoltenberg said.

He noted that this money would be "tiny pieces or fractions" of what the United States and its allies have spent in Iraq and Afghanistan.

"There we are talking about trillions, and... in Ukraine we are talking about billions," he said. He also added:  "But in fact, we are solving a real problem for our security - a more aggressive Russia.

Stoltenberg explains the problem of inviting Ukraine to NATO30.04.24, 12:51 • 77638 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
reutersReuters
natoNATO
iraqIraq
afghanistanAfghanistan
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising