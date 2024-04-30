In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person - Zelenskyy

In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person and do not affect others. Therefore, Europe is doomed to be a space of cooperation in order to remain a space of life. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conference "20 Years of the Czech Republic in the EU: A Vision of Wider Europe," an UNN correspondent reports.

Europe can be strong and truly peaceful only when no European is left behind. When every nation is remembered and everyone is ready to fight for the fate of every nation in order not to give it away to evil. We know for sure from the history of our continent that there are no safe splits in Europe, and even the smallest of them can turn into deadly dangers. There are no military dangers in Europe that hurt only one person and do not affect others, - Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that Europe is doomed to be a space of cooperation in order to remain a space of life.

This is what we must support, this is what we must protect. And I thank the Czech Republic and President Pavel personally for every single effort that is helping Europe under the Ukrainian flag to overcome the Russian assaults. I thank Germany, President Steinmeier, Chancellor Scholz, everyone in the German political class and society who is helping Europe to overcome Russian terror with the hands of Ukrainian soldiers, - Zelensky said.

He also thanked each and every one of those who have dedicated their political careers to making the career of our entire Europe a success - to making people win.

Addendum

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that in the event of Ukraine's defeat, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could launch aggression against Kazakhstan, the Baltic states, Poland and Germany.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the Baltic states would win in a hypothetical war with Russia, but their cities would look like Ukraine's Bakhmut and Avdiivka.