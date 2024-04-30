In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92649 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109529 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152280 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156118 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252174 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226851 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39958 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74338 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42436 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35220 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67789 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252174 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226851 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212812 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238524 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225240 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92649 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67789 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74338 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113295 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114175 views
Actual
In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person - Zelenskyy

In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54343 views

Zelenskyy said that there are no military threats in Europe that affect only one country, as they inevitably affect others, emphasizing the need for cooperation to maintain peace and security across the continent.

In Europe, there are no military dangers that hurt only one person and do not affect others. Therefore, Europe is doomed to be a space of cooperation in order to remain a space of life. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the conference "20 Years of the Czech Republic in the EU: A Vision of Wider Europe," an UNN correspondent reports.

Europe can be strong and truly peaceful only when no European is left behind. When every nation is remembered and everyone is ready to fight for the fate of every nation in order not to give it away to evil. We know for sure from the history of our continent that there are no safe splits in Europe, and even the smallest of them can turn into deadly dangers. There are no military dangers in Europe that hurt only one person and do not affect others,

- Zelensky said.

Details

He noted that Europe is doomed to be a space of cooperation in order to remain a space of life.

This is what we must support, this is what we must protect. And I thank the Czech Republic and President Pavel personally for every single effort that is helping Europe under the Ukrainian flag to overcome the Russian assaults. I thank Germany, President Steinmeier, Chancellor Scholz, everyone in the German political class and society who is helping Europe to overcome Russian terror with the hands of Ukrainian soldiers,

- Zelensky said.

He also thanked each and every one of those who have dedicated their political careers to making the career of our entire Europe a success - to making people win.

Addendum

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that in the event of Ukraine's defeat, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could launch aggression against Kazakhstan, the Baltic states, Poland and Germany.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba believes that the Baltic states would win in a hypothetical war with Russia, but their cities would look like Ukraine's Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
petr-pavelPetr Pavel
avdiivkaAvdiivka
frank-walter-steinmeierFrank-Walter Steinmeier
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
bakhmutBakhmut
kazakhstanKazakhstan
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising