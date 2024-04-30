Stoltenberg explains the problem of inviting Ukraine to NATO

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Stoltenberg explains the problem of inviting Ukraine to NATO

Stoltenberg explained that the problem with inviting Ukraine to join NATO is that it requires the consensus of all 32 members of the Alliance, which is currently absent.

The problem with inviting Ukraine to NATO is that it requires the consensus of all 32 members of the Alliance, which is currently absent. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who added that there is no political common solution that will benefit not only Ukraine, but also NATO, for which Kyiv will be a full member, the correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked when Ukraine will join NATO and what is preventing it from doing so, Stoltenberg answered:

The problem is that when you invite a state to become a member of the treaty, we need not just a majority of 32 allies, we need all allies to agree. At the moment, we have not reached such an agreement. This is the reality. We are working on it, but until we have such agreement, until we have a political common decision that will benefit not only Ukraine, but also NATO, for which Ukraine will be a full member.

He noted that as soon as there is a political agreement, NATO will make a decision and Ukraine will join the Alliance immediately.

"But at the same time, we need to bring you (Ukrainians - ed.) as close to NATO as possible. I regret that we cannot move faster, but this is the reality of the Alliance, that consensus must be reached on any issue," Stoltenberg said during a meeting with officers who are taking professional military education courses according to NATO standards.

At the same time, Stoltenberg noted that all the allies have stated that Ukraine will be a NATO member state.

"I have stated this even today, that Ukraine has a rightful place in the union. We need to move towards this goal, to work hard to ensure that you are fully interoperable, meet all NATO standards, so that when the political decision comes, you can do it," Stoltenberg said.

Addendum

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that for Ukraine to become a NATO member, it would require consensus of all 32 members of the Alliance. This will probably not be achieved at the summit in July, but NATO will demonstrate progress in bringing Ukraine closer to membership.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna names key opponents of Ukraine's invitation to NATO.

Anna Murashko

Politics

