Stoltenberg on talks with Orban: we found a common denominator on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have found common ground on Ukraine, so Budapest will not block macro-financial and long-term assistance, including training for Ukrainian soldiers.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban managed to find a common denominator yesterday on how to work with Ukraine. He said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.
I visited Budapest yesterday, I spoke with Prime Minister Orban for several hours. We talked about such big, broad issues that are very important for NATO... We managed to find a certain common denominator on how we will work with Ukraine
According to him, Hungary will not join the coalition of those who provide long-term commitments to Ukraine.
They will not block macro-financial and visionary aid, which includes training for Ukrainian soldiers. That is, Hungary will no longer block this
Addendum
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Hungary will not block NATO's decision "on the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna reported that there is currently a political dialogue between the Hungarian government and the Presidential Office in the context of preparing a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.