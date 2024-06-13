Stoltenberg on talks with Orban: we found a common denominator on Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban managed to find a common denominator yesterday on how to work with Ukraine. He said this during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

I visited Budapest yesterday, I spoke with Prime Minister Orban for several hours. We talked about such big, broad issues that are very important for NATO... We managed to find a certain common denominator on how we will work with Ukraine - Stoltenberg said.

According to him, Hungary will not join the coalition of those who provide long-term commitments to Ukraine.

They will not block macro-financial and visionary aid, which includes training for Ukrainian soldiers. That is, Hungary will no longer block this - Stoltenberg said.

Addendum

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Hungary will not block NATO's decision "on the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna reported that there is currently a political dialogue between the Hungarian government and the Presidential Office in the context of preparing a meeting between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.