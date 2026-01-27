$43.130.01
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Ukrainian specialists have discovered a Starlink terminal on a Russian BM-35 drone, which allows it to be controlled over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare. Expert Andriy Kramarov explained the danger and ways to counter such UAVs.

"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it

Ukrainian specialists discovered a Starlink terminal on board a downed Russian BM-35 drone. This allows operators to control the device over long distances, making it almost invulnerable to electronic warfare.

The integration of SpaceX satellite communications into the drone's design allows operators to control the device in real time over vast distances. The main problem is that such drones become almost invulnerable to standard electronic warfare systems.

Andriy Kramarov, a reserve officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and military expert, explained the danger of Russians using drones with Starlink satellite communications and how it affects Ukraine's air defense system.

Not only "Shaheds", but different types of drones

First of all, these are no longer just "Shaheds". The Russians have started using different types of drones, both kamikaze UAVs and those intended for reconnaissance activities

- the expert notes.

Andriy Kramarov explains that the main threat lies in the very principle of control.

The Starlink system allows for full control due to constant high-speed satellite communication. This enables the operator to constantly control the drone in real time

- he says.

The expert emphasizes that this significantly expands the capabilities of drones. 

It can fly at lower altitudes, perform additional maneuverability. Initially, coordinates and altitudes can be programmed, but the operator can change the route during the flight

- Kramarov notes.

Almost complete ineffectiveness of electronic warfare

Separately, the expert emphasizes the problem of countering such UAVs. He explains that it is technically almost impossible to jam or block the Starlink signal channel itself. To do this, it is necessary either to suppress any possibility of a satellite signal, or to directly penetrate the closed Starlink system and only in this way break the connection with the operator. 

The enemy relies on reconnaissance

Kramarov notes that currently the enemy is more actively using reconnaissance drones, rather than kamikaze drones.

Currently, the enemy is trying to use reconnaissance drones more than kamikaze UAVs. What we saw first was not a "Shahed", it was a BM-35 reconnaissance drone. It is similar to a "Shahed", but more compact and smaller. Plus, it can be used at low altitudes and has maneuverability. Especially in cities, it can effectively maneuver at dangerous altitudes

- he says.

How to counter such drones

Speaking about combating UAVs controlled via Starlink, Kramarov emphasizes:

"Counteraction is air defense and mobile fire groups. Classic anti-aircraft weapons," he stresses. 

Kramarov also draws attention to the difficult situation in cities.

"We have already seen this in Kyiv, in Lviv, earlier - in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, when in the middle of the day, when there are children and a lot of transport on the streets, these reconnaissance drones start flying. There is a certain danger in the process of shooting them down, which limits the actions of the Air Force."

Can all Russian drones switch to Starlink?

When asked about the possibility of a massive transition of Russian UAVs to the Starlink system, Kramarov answers unequivocally:

"No, it's very technologically complex and very expensive."

The expert explains that each UAV would require an individual control point, and besides, Starlink technology is not yet so scalable for the Russians. 

Each UAV would require an individual control point. Even if they launch 300-400 drones simultaneously, each would require several operators

- he emphasizes.

The greatest danger in the future

According to Andriy Kramarov, the greatest danger lies in the fact that if China can create such a communication system, scale it, and share it with the Russians, it will pose a great threat to us.  

He notes that the Russians have actually copied Ukraine's approach:

This technological solution was copied from Ukrainian drones. Ukraine began using such a system for long-range strikes much earlier

- Kramarov notes.

Air defense needs to be developed comprehensively

Speaking about air defense, the expert emphasizes that nothing can be excluded from the nomenclature of air defense systems. It is necessary to use everything to the maximum and build a comprehensive defense system. 

It is necessary to build up an audiovisual surveillance system that, in automatic mode, including with the use of artificial intelligence and machine vision, will be able to identify threats

- he noted.

Separately, Andriy Kramarov draws attention to the discussion about the possibility of restricting the military use of Starlink. According to him, these discussions have been ongoing in the US Congress since early 2023. There are already "certain theoretical developments" regarding the introduction of terminal registries - with a record of where they are supplied and how they are used.

At the same time, the expert emphasizes that all these mechanisms are currently only at the initial stages. He explains that the idea is that in case of illegal or military use, the terminals could be disconnected.

"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%19.01.26, 18:20 • 57424 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

