SpaceX has denied reports that the Iranian military used the Starlink satellite communications system to attack U.S. military bases and demanded that The Washington Post retract the article and publicly apologize. This is stated in a statement by SpaceX, reports UNN.

Details

The company emphasized that it has no evidence of the Iranian military using Starlink, including no information from the Pentagon confirming such claims.

To be clear: we have no evidence—either from within the company or from the Pentagon—that Iranian forces used Starlink. Because this never happened —SpaceX said.

The company also claims that it warned journalists that the information was unreliable several weeks before publication. SpaceX called on the newspaper to retract the article and apologize to the company and the American people.

What preceded the scandal

Earlier, citing unnamed sources, The Washington Post reported that Iran may have used Starlink at least twice to attack U.S. military bases in the Middle East.

The newspaper also claimed that the relevant report was presented to U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. At the same time, a Pentagon representative told Reuters that he was unaware of the existence of such a document.

Iran used Elon Musk's Starlink to coordinate attacks on U.S. bases in the Middle East — WP