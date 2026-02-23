$43.270.01
Some residents in four regions are without power after enemy attacks, emergency blackouts are in effect

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

In Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions, some consumers are without electricity. In most regions, hourly and emergency blackouts are in effect.

Some residents in four regions are without power after enemy attacks, emergency blackouts are in effect

Enemy attacks left some residents in four regions without electricity, with emergency blackouts in some areas, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions remain without electricity.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, the restoration of distribution networks continues after previous massive attacks on energy facilities, particularly in the Odesa region.

As noted by the ministry, "during an enemy attack in the Kharkiv region, an energy sector employee was injured." He is reportedly receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Today, hourly blackouts are enforced in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions," the report states.

Partners to provide Ukraine with over 600 million euros for energy - Shmyhal

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrenergo