Some residents in four regions are without power after enemy attacks, emergency blackouts are in effect

Enemy attacks left some residents in four regions without electricity, with emergency blackouts in some areas, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions remain without electricity. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, the restoration of distribution networks continues after previous massive attacks on energy facilities, particularly in the Odesa region.

As noted by the ministry, "during an enemy attack in the Kharkiv region, an energy sector employee was injured." He is reportedly receiving all necessary medical assistance.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Today, hourly blackouts are enforced in most regions, and power limitation schedules for enterprises. Emergency blackouts have been applied in some regions," the report states.

