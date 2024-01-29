Some occupants' UAVs have reached the western borders of Ukraine - Ihnat

The drones of the Russian Armed Forces, which were flying, among other things, to the west of Ukraine, were destroyed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was announced in a telethon by Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, UNN reports.

Today, the geography of the "shaheds" was wider, up to the western borders of our country. ," said the spokesman.

Russians still have about 900 high-precision long-range missiles - Ignat

According to him, some units made it, but eventually all were destroyed. A number of regions were threatened - Mykolaiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

In fact, 8 out of 8 were destroyed - Ignat summarized.

Recall

Four Russian Shahid-136/131 drones were shot down over Mykolaiv region on the night of Monday, January 29. The wreckage of some of the downed drones damaged buildings in the Arbuzyn community, but there were no casualties.

