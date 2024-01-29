Russia reports drones in Bryansk and Rostov regions

The governor of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, Vasily Golubev, reported the downing of a drone in the territory of the Neklinovsky district of the region, UNN reports.

Details

He claims that the drone was "neutralized" in the morning by electronic warfare.

"As a result of the UAV falling and the detonation of an explosive device, the glazing and walls of several buildings in the country camp were partially damaged. The institution is closed in winter, being on conservation. No one was injured," Golubev wrote on his telegram channel.

Earlier today, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the "destruction" of a drone over the territory of the Bryansk region by air defense. It allegedly happened at night.

