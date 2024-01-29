russia reports a drone near an oil refinery in yaroslavl

Russian media reported that a drone allegedly "attacked" an oil refinery in Yaroslavl in Russia, Russian Telegram channel 112 reported, citing a source, UNN reports.

"An airplane-type drone attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl. The UAV went down near the hydrocracking unit," the statement reads.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. The scene is currently cordoned off and a demining team is expected to arrive.

