russia reports a drone near an oil refinery in yaroslavl
Kyiv • UNN
Russia reports the crash of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near an oil refinery in Yaroslavl. No casualties were reported, and the area was cordoned off to await a demining team.
Russian media reported that a drone allegedly "attacked" an oil refinery in Yaroslavl in Russia, Russian Telegram channel 112 reported, citing a source, UNN reports.
Details
"An airplane-type drone attacked the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl. The UAV went down near the hydrocracking unit," the statement reads.
According to preliminary reports, no one was injured. The scene is currently cordoned off and a demining team is expected to arrive.
