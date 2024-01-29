Russian planes drop two more FAB-250 bombs in belgorod region - rossmedia

Russian planes dropped 2 more FAB-250 bombs in the Belgorod region, Russia, Russian telegram channel ASTRA reported, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"On January 27, a FAB-250 aerial bomb was found in the farm of Postnikov in the Korochansky district. The inhabitants decided not to evacuate. On the same day, the same aerial bomb was found in the village of Streletskoye, Belgorod district. The bomb was found on Lesnaya Street, the authorities decided to evacuate about 150 residents living within a radius of 500 meters from the site of the fall of the bomb," - stated in the message.

According to ASTRA, no one was injured as a result of the ammunition drop. Both bombs were defused the next day.

Indicates that on January 21, a FAB-250 fell near the farm Ionovka and partially damaged a local dam.

Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration