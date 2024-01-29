Russian planes drop two more FAB-250 bombs in belgorod region - rossmedia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 92425 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 123293 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 126345 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 168045 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 167247 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 271567 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177354 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166940 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148672 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240950 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103622 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 88218 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 62964 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 59315 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 71329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 271549 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240935 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 226233 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251671 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237660 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 123263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 102014 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102326 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118707 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119228 views
Russian planes drop two more FAB-250 bombs in belgorod region - rossmedia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31769 views

Russian planes dropped two more FAB-250 bombs in the Belgorod region, Russia, resulting in the evacuation of about 150 residents. The bombs were defused the next day. Earlier in January, another bomb damaged a dam near the village of Ionovka.

Russian planes dropped 2 more FAB-250 bombs in the Belgorod region, Russia, Russian telegram channel ASTRA reported, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

"On January 27, a FAB-250 aerial bomb was found in the farm of Postnikov in the Korochansky district. The inhabitants decided not to evacuate. On the same day, the same aerial bomb was found in the village of Streletskoye, Belgorod district. The bomb was found on Lesnaya Street, the authorities decided to evacuate about 150 residents living within a radius of 500 meters from the site of the fall of the bomb," - stated in the message.

According to ASTRA, no one was injured as a result of the ammunition drop. Both bombs were defused the next day.

Indicates that on January 21, a FAB-250 fell near the farm Ionovka and partially damaged a local dam. 

Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration09.01.2024, 13:48 • 53946 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

