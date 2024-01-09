Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 97150 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111163 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141010 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138242 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176584 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283315 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178226 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167226 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148847 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 42436 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31216 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 64356 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 32779 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52107 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 97150 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283315 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250849 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235956 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261233 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 52107 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141010 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106930 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106918 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123012 views
Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53947 views

A bomb from a Russian plane dropped on Rubizhne remains unexploded; the occupiers cut off electricity, gas and water supply due to the threat of an explosion.

Russians have not yet neutralized the bomb that a Russian military plane dropped on the town of Rubizhne in Luhansk region the day before. Due to the threat of an explosion, electricity, gas and water supply were cut off in the buildings, but people are not allowed to leave the city. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports

An aircraft shell that fell from a Russian plane on a residential area in Rubizhne yesterday morning has not yet been neutralized. Occupants' pyrotechnics refused to work in 17-degree frost

- wrote Lisogor on Facebook.

According to him, the occupants have blocked several districts of the city. People are being evicted from the surrounding neighborhoods. However, it is impossible to leave Rubizhne, because entry and exit from there are closed. Even special passes signed by the occupation authorities are not valid.

People have been living in fear of danger for two days. The centralized supply of resources was cut off for three days in the houses that had electricity, gas and water due to the threat of the explosion spreading. The townspeople are freezing and waiting to see what fate the Russians will choose for them

- said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Recall 

During the morning shelling of Ukraine on January 8, the Russian military accidentally "dropped" a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

