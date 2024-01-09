Occupants still haven't neutralized the bomb that was "accidentally" dropped on Rubizhne, people are not allowed to leave the city - Luhansk Regional Military Administration

Russians have not yet neutralized the bomb that a Russian military plane dropped on the town of Rubizhne in Luhansk region the day before. Due to the threat of an explosion, electricity, gas and water supply were cut off in the buildings, but people are not allowed to leave the city. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports.

An aircraft shell that fell from a Russian plane on a residential area in Rubizhne yesterday morning has not yet been neutralized. Occupants' pyrotechnics refused to work in 17-degree frost - wrote Lisogor on Facebook.

According to him, the occupants have blocked several districts of the city. People are being evicted from the surrounding neighborhoods. However, it is impossible to leave Rubizhne, because entry and exit from there are closed. Even special passes signed by the occupation authorities are not valid.

People have been living in fear of danger for two days. The centralized supply of resources was cut off for three days in the houses that had electricity, gas and water due to the threat of the explosion spreading. The townspeople are freezing and waiting to see what fate the Russians will choose for them - said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

Recall

During the morning shelling of Ukraine on January 8, the Russian military accidentally "dropped" a FAB-250 bomb on the temporarily occupied Rubizhne, Luhansk region.