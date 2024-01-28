Russians still have about 900 high-precision long-range missiles - Ignat

Despite three major combined attacks on Ukraine - from December 29 to January 8 - Russia still has about 900 high-precision long-range missiles. This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during a telethon , UNN reports.

Details

According to the latest data, as in the previous period, they have about 900 high-precision long-range missiles. The mark has remained at the same level because the enemy used a large number of missiles during three major combined attacks from December 29 to January 8. Despite the fact that they produce, they also spend - Ignat said.

The Russian army carried out 33 UAV attacks in Zaporizhzhia region and almost 100 artillery attacks on frontline settlements

He said that the Russians still have S-300 missiles, which are used to fire at Kharkiv region, as well as other aircraft missiles and anti-ship missiles located in Crimea. In addition, the spokesman noted that Russia produces about 100 missiles a month.

Recall

Overnight, the Ukrainian military shot down four of the eight Iranian Shahid dronesused by Russia to attack civilian infrastructure.

In Russia, an engineer at the Almaz-Antey plant committed suicide after a missile he was working on killed his grandmother in Kharkiv.