Russians still have about 900 high-precision long-range missiles - Ignat
Kyiv • UNN
Despite Russia's three major missile attacks on Ukraine from December 29 to January 8, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said that Russia has about 900 long-range precision missiles left. Ignat noted that Russia produces about 100 missiles a month, but is using them up due to constant attacks against Ukraine.
Details
According to the latest data, as in the previous period, they have about 900 high-precision long-range missiles. The mark has remained at the same level because the enemy used a large number of missiles during three major combined attacks from December 29 to January 8. Despite the fact that they produce, they also spend
He said that the Russians still have S-300 missiles, which are used to fire at Kharkiv region, as well as other aircraft missiles and anti-ship missiles located in Crimea. In addition, the spokesman noted that Russia produces about 100 missiles a month.
Recall
Overnight, the Ukrainian military shot down four of the eight Iranian Shahid dronesused by Russia to attack civilian infrastructure.
In Russia, an engineer at the Almaz-Antey plant committed suicide after a missile he was working on killed his grandmother in Kharkiv.