The Russian army carried out 33 UAV attacks in Zaporizhzhia region and almost 100 artillery attacks on frontline settlements

Over the past day, there were 4 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure as a result of Russian strikes. This is reported by UNN with reference to Telegram of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration.

Details

The militants carried out 33 UAV attacks in Zaporizhzhia, Huliaypol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Bilohirya, Malynivka, Charivne, Poltava, Robotyno and Pyatikhatky, and shelled Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske with MLRS. , the message says.

It is stated that in total, the occupiers struck 130 times in 24 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region over the past day. At the same time, almost 100 attacks took place in frontline towns and villages.

95 artillery shells fell on the territory of Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Huliaipil, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Shcherbaky, Luhanske, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Stepove, Lobkove and other frontline towns and villages - informs the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

As of now, there are 4 cases of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure; no casualties.

Recall

Russian troops shelled 20 localities in Kharkiv region of Ukraine with artillery and mortars, injuring four civilians in the towns of Vovchansk, Kozacha Lopan and Podoly. The shelling also damaged residential buildings and a cemetery.

OVO: Three civilians wounded in Donetsk region over 24 hours