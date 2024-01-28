OVO: Three civilians wounded in Donetsk region over 24 hours

On Saturday, January 27, Russians wounded 3 residents of Donetsk region in Myrnohrad. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

In addition, information about 5 people who died in the village of New York as a result of shelling on January 15 was established.

The total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is 1846 killed and 4516 wounded. These figures exclude Mariupol and Volnovakha.

