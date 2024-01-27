Russians killed 8 civilians in Donetsk region since the beginning of the week

Since the beginning of the week, Russians have killed 8 civilians in Donetsk region and wounded 33, including 5 children. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Details

Forced evacuation from three settlements of the Toretsk community continues - 6 children have been evacuated since Monday, 21 more remain informed Filashkin

He also noted that over the past day, Russians fired 15 times at localities in Donetsk region.

Pokrovsk district. 1 person died in Krasnohorivka. Sporadic shelling of Avdiivka was registered, Kurakhove was shelled with cluster munitions from multiple rocket launchers - no casualties... Bakhmut district. A person died in Siversk, 2 houses were damaged. A house was damaged in Toretsk community, 2 houses and an industrial building were damaged in Chasovoyarsk community the statement said.

The occupiers also attacked Kramatorsk district. At night, they hit Sloviansk with a rocket, destroying an industrial building and damaging 4 high-rise buildings, a kindergarten and an infrastructure facility. Kostyantynivka was shelled with artillery, causing damage to infrastructure.

Mr. Filashkin added that 152 people, including 29 children, were evacuated from the frontline over the past day.

