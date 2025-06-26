Bus with Ukrainians overturned in Romania: what is known

In Romania, in the Tariverde area, a bus overturned the day before, according to preliminary information, there were about 60 Ukrainian citizens on the bus, UNN writes with reference to Digi24.

Details

The accident occurred on DN 22 (Râmnicu Sărat-Băile) at the exit from Tariverde in the direction of Constanta, a car and a bus were involved in the accident, the latter overturned.

"According to preliminary information, there were approximately 60 Ukrainian citizens on the bus," the Constanța County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU Constanţa) reported.

Three special vehicles were sent to the scene to transport numerous victims, other special vehicles, including those for water and foam extinguishing, and several ambulances.

According to ISU Constanţa, there were a total of 8 men, 37 women and 9 children on the bus. After the accident, four people were monitored by medical teams, but they refused to be transported to the hospital.

The Information and Traffic Center reported that traffic was stopped in both directions on DN 22 to allow the intervention of specialized teams, which lasted until 20:30.

"Two patients who were conscious were taken to the hospital," the publication writes.

In Romania, a bus with 57 Ukrainians, most of them minors, was involved in an accident: there are injured