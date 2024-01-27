Bodies of all five victims recovered from rubble in New York, Donetsk region - head of OVA

The rubble in the village of New York, Donetsk region, has been cleared, and the bodies of 5 people have been pulled out from under the rubble. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadim Filashkin, UNN reports.

The search operation lasted almost two weeks - rescuers found the remains of all five victims - he wrote.

Recall

On January 15, russians dropped two guided bombs on a three-story building in New York City, injuring three people and trapping five others in the rubble.

