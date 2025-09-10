$41.120.13
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
12:25 PM • 9504 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 13947 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
10:41 AM • 37878 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 57393 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
08:33 AM • 49134 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 30749 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 35138 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM • 23784 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 49877 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Shmyhal discussed with E5 group countries the possibility of obtaining additional long-range weapons for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal met in London with representatives of the E5 countries. Priority issues discussed included strengthening air defense, joint arms production, and obtaining long-range capabilities.

Shmyhal discussed with E5 group countries the possibility of obtaining additional long-range weapons for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal took part in a meeting of representatives of the so-called E5 group, which includes Great Britain, Poland, Germany, France, and Italy – states with the largest defense budgets in Europe and key partners of Kyiv in the security sphere. Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

Details

The meeting took place in London.

According to Shmyhal, the negotiations discussed key issues that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified as priorities: strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, developing joint arms production, and obtaining additional long-range capabilities.

New "Ramstein" promised Ukraine billions of euros and thousands of ammunition10.09.25, 12:08 • 2994 views

The minister thanked his British counterpart John Healey for organizing the meeting, as well as the head of the Italian Ministry of Defense Guido Crosetto for participating in the negotiations and for "important assistance."

I thank the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, John Healey, for organizing the meeting. I also thank the Minister of Defense of Italy, Guido Crosetto, for participating in the meeting and for important assistance. I am grateful to the E5 countries for productive negotiations and consistent support for Ukraine

– Shmyhal wrote on TG.

London to fund thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine – British Defence Secretary09.09.25, 18:33 • 3304 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
"Coalition of the Willing"
John Healey
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
London
Kyiv
Poland