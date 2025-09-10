Shmyhal discussed with E5 group countries the possibility of obtaining additional long-range weapons for Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal took part in a meeting of representatives of the so-called E5 group, which includes Great Britain, Poland, Germany, France, and Italy – states with the largest defense budgets in Europe and key partners of Kyiv in the security sphere. Shmyhal announced this on Telegram, UNN writes.

The meeting took place in London.

According to Shmyhal, the negotiations discussed key issues that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy identified as priorities: strengthening Ukraine's air defense system, developing joint arms production, and obtaining additional long-range capabilities.

The minister thanked his British counterpart John Healey for organizing the meeting, as well as the head of the Italian Ministry of Defense Guido Crosetto for participating in the negotiations and for "important assistance."

I am grateful to the E5 countries for productive negotiations and consistent support for Ukraine – Shmyhal wrote on TG.

