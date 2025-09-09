London to fund thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine – British Defence Secretary

Great Britain will finance and produce thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine. The United Kingdom will also undertake their delivery. This was stated by the country's Minister of Defense, John Healey, at the 30th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the "Ramstein" format), reports UNN.

Over the next 12 months, the UK will fund thousands of long-range attack drones that we will manufacture in the UK and deliver to Ukraine. - said Healey, opening the Ramstein format meeting on Tuesday.

John Healey co-chairs the regular Ramstein format meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius.

Addition

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with his British and German counterparts - John Healey and Boris Pistorius - coordinated the agenda of the Ramstein format meeting.

"Together with the Ministers of Defense of Great Britain, John Healey, and Germany, Boris Pistorius, we coordinated the agenda of the Ramstein format meeting," Shmyhal wrote.